Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Given heart diseases are on rise in India, it is extremely essential to take care of heart health. By making a slight change in your daily diet, you can do so.

Heart diseases are on the rise in India, due to the lethargic lifestyle and increased trend of ready-to-eat foods. Moreover, due to the urbanisation, movement and physical activities have gone for a toss. In such situations, it is significant to take care of heart heath. For this, a few things should be kept in mind, i.e., one must consume a balanced diet on an everyday basis which consists a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins. In addition, regular exercise for minimum 25-30 minutes can reduce the risk of heart attacks.