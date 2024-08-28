Search icon
Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Given heart diseases are on rise in India, it is extremely essential to take care of heart health. By making a slight change in your daily diet, you can do so.

  Meemansa Shekhawat
  Aug 28, 2024

Heart diseases are on the rise in India, due to the lethargic lifestyle and increased trend of ready-to-eat foods. Moreover, due to the urbanisation, movement and physical activities have gone for a toss. In such situations, it is significant to take care of heart heath. For this, a few things should be kept in mind, i.e., one must consume a balanced diet on an everyday basis which consists a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins. In addition, regular exercise for minimum 25-30 minutes can reduce the risk of heart attacks. 

1. Balanced diet

In order to aid heart health, one must consume a balanced diet which consists of a range of fruits and vegetables along with whole grains and lean proteins. Limit your consumption of junk or processed food as it adds to bad cholesterol levels. 

2. Minimal oil cooking

With increasing heart attack risks, it is recommended to do minimal or even zero-oil cooking. Health experts suggest that minimal or zero-oil cooking prevents the risk of increasing bad cholesterol levels, which cause heart diseases. Also, it is advisable to use healthy oils such as canola or olive. 

3. Lower salt intake

Higher salt intakes increase the risk of high blood pressures, contributing to heart diseases. It is advisable to lower your sodium intake to avoid the risk of high blood pressure. 

4. Replace butter with cheese

Cheese is considered healthier than butter due to its comparatively higher protein content. While butter only contains fat, cheese has a substantial amount of protein and calcium. However, both are recommended by doctors in moderate amounts.

5. Portion control

It is one of the most significant aspects. It is essential to have controlled portion meals in order to avoid digestive issues. It allows you to have a grip over how many calories you are consuming per meal. 

6. Reduce unhealthy fat consumption

Intake of junk food or processed food should be limited. They add to bad cholesterol levels or trans fat, ultimately putting us on the verge of premature heart diseases, diabetes and digestive issues. 

