Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3033324
HomePhotos

PCOS cure: These 5 workouts can help women with irregular periods

The problem of PCOS can lead to unwanted hair growth, irregular periods, pimples in the cheeks and excess lower belly fat.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 31, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

PCOS has become a common problem in women, nowadays many girls and women are troubled by the problem of PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). In this problem, the hormone balance in your body gets disturbed and you may have to face many problems. The problem of PCOS can lead to unwanted hair growth, irregular periods, pimples in the cheeks and excess lower belly fat. Due to this, there are reproductive problems and women may also face difficulty in conceiving. But it is not that it cannot be balanced with your diet and exercise. Some special exercises can provide relief from the problem of PCOS.

1. Strength training

Strength training
1/5

By doing this exercise, along with strengthening your muscles, it also helps you to relieve stress. Daily strength training can provide relief in reproductive problems in women. But if you exercise in the wrong way then you may have to face other problems.

 

2. Zumba

Zumba
2/5

This exercise is very fun, you can do it in your free time, doing Zumba exercise, it will reduce your weight and can help to a great extent with problems related to periods and being fit also helps you in conceiving.

 

3. Yoga

Yoga
3/5

Yoga can be a good medium to balance your life. Hormonal imbalance caused by PCOS can also be maintained with yoga. By doing yoga, you will remain healthy and energetic and this will also help you release stress.

 

4. Walk

Walk
4/5

If you start your day with a long walk, then you will remain fresh and energetic throughout the day. Walking will give relief from problems like blood pressure and PCOS. Due to this, the blood circulation of your body also remains correct.

 

5. Swimming

Swimming
5/5

Swimming is a good exercise as this helps with blood circulation in your body and you feel healthy.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indian palaces that have turned into luxury hotels
Meet actress, daughter of truck driver, who faced humiliation, was 'fed up of playing maid'; then starred in top...
7 best high protein foods to eat for breakfast
8 animals that eat their kids
10 top car companies in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2024 result DECLARED at exams.nta.ac.in; direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews