PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

PCOS Awareness Month 2022: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS affects 1 in every 5 women in India.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that has now become common among women of reproductive age. This complex hormonal disorder affects 1 in 10 women worldwide, and 1 in 5 women in India. 

PCOS affects a woman’s ovaries, the reproductive organs that produce estrogen and progesterone — hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle. The ovaries also produce a small number of male hormones called androgens.

PCOS leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts in the ovaries. It can lead to an unregulated hormonal cycle and may also trigger irregular periods, high blood pressure, diabetes, acne, infertility, and growth of hair on the cheek, chin, and chest. PCOS makes the person more vulnerable to type 2 diabetes.

 

1. A syndrome

PCOS is approached as a syndrome and NOT a disease.

2. Diet and regular exercise

Diet rich in proteins and less in fat and sugars is recommended. It’s also very important to have a regular exercise schedule.

3. Avoid junk food

Cutting out junk food, and daily exercise can help. Even a 5% loss in weight is very helpful in-restoring menses and helping ovulation.

4. Facial issues

PCOS can lead to acne, scarring on the face, and permanent male pattern hair growth on the face.

5. Diabetes

PCOD can be associated with diabetes due to metabolic syndrome.

