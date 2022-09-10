PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

PCOS Awareness Month 2022: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS affects 1 in every 5 women in India.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that has now become common among women of reproductive age. This complex hormonal disorder affects 1 in 10 women worldwide, and 1 in 5 women in India.

PCOS affects a woman’s ovaries, the reproductive organs that produce estrogen and progesterone — hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle. The ovaries also produce a small number of male hormones called androgens.

PCOS leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts in the ovaries. It can lead to an unregulated hormonal cycle and may also trigger irregular periods, high blood pressure, diabetes, acne, infertility, and growth of hair on the cheek, chin, and chest. PCOS makes the person more vulnerable to type 2 diabetes.