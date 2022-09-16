Oral health: 5 amazing benefits of saliva you must know

Saliva stimulates good bacteria in the mouth, which helps in fighting cavities and maintaining oral hygiene.
Human Saliva is no less than magic. it can be used as a natural ointment for external wounds, a cure for pimples, acne or marks on the face, and painful red bumps on the eyelid. Saliva stimulates good bacteria in the mouth, which helps in fighting cavities and maintaining oral hygiene.
1. Plaque (Photo-pexels)
Similar to good bacteria and bad bacteria, there's a healthy plaque and an unhealthy plaque. The immune proteins called pellicle present in saliva form a protective coat around the teeth which further helps in the swift disposal of bacteria and also protects the teeth against the demineralization caused by acids.
2. Digestion
Saliva is to blame for balancing the pH levels of the mouth, which boosts the flavour of solid and liquid food, while also breaking down the food by the time it reaches the intestines for further digestion.
3. Protection
Most of the foods and drinks we consume nowadays have acidic content and saliva helps in neutralizing it and keeps the soft tissues, teeth, and gums safe. Saliva if swallowed also leads to forming a protective shield around the esophagus against harmful irritants which successively prevents heartburn.
4. Heals faster
Human saliva is often used as a strong cleanser and sanitizer for the skin together with healing and nourishing it. This can be the rationale that the injuries within the mouth get healed the fastest. In fact, in many cultures, it's a typical practice to use saliva on external wounds to heal them faster. It is also used on pimples as it disappears faster.
5. Clean Mouth
The saliva helps keep the teeth and mouth free from any bacteria or viruses that enter through food water or air by physically destroying or cleaning them, hence keeping the mouth and teeth in condition.