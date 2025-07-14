No gym, no diet: How Dilip Joshi lost 16 Kg in just one month with just 45 minutes...

2 . How did he lose weight

Dilip Joshi kept his simple fitness routine completely focused on running. He got inspiration from the role of a scientist in the 1992 Gujarati film 'Hun Hunshi Hunshilal', in which he played that role. To play this role impressively, he had to lose weight. For this reason, he decided to run for 45 minutes every day, which soon became his life-changing habit.