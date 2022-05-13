Nipah Virus: Know prevention, symptoms, treatment and other details

Nipah virus has a greater fatality rate than other viruses, including Covid and it is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can spread from animals to people.
The Thiruvananthpuram health department has increased Nipah virus monitoring in the state and has ordered hospitals to monitor patients who have symptoms related to the viral illness. The warning came during the breeding season for bats, which are the virus's carriers. Nipah virus has a greater fatality rate than other viruses, including Covid. It is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can spread from animals to people. It can also be passed from person to person or through contaminated food. The World Health Organization considers Nipah virus to be an evolving infectious health hazard.
1. What is Nipah Virus?
In 1999, the first recorded outbreak occurred in Malaysia and Singapore. Outbreaks are becoming prevalent in other countries in Asia, such as Bangladesh and India. Only 10% of Nipah patients transmit the virus to others, but doctors aren't clear what factors influence whether someone does.
2. What are the symptoms of Nipah Virus?
Some Nipah virus cases are asymptomatic, while others can be life-threatening. Symptoms of Nipah virus include fever, headache, cough, sore throat, breathlessness , and vomiting within 4 to 14 days following infection.
3. How severe is Nipah virus?
The infection is fatal in 40% to 75% of cases, according to estimates. The intensity of an outbreak is determined by how well the impacted area handles cases.
The virus can induce a hidden or delayed infection in some people. This means that symptoms or death could occur months or even years after being exposed to the virus. Most Nipah patients who survive encephalitis recover completely. Some people may experience long-term adverse effects like convulsions or personality problems.
4. How does infection spread?
It can be passed on to other animals by bats, including pigs, horses, goats, sheep, cats, and dogs. Human-to-human communication is likely after an initial infection from an animal to a human. It can be transmitted by food contaminated with infectious animals' bodily fluids, as well as through direct/close contact with an affected human or their bodily fluids (like nasal or respiratory droplets, pee, or blood).
5. How is Nipah Virus diagnosed?
Doctors diagnose the virus after discovering more symptoms because the early signs of the virus can also be indications of other diseases. Virus can be detected using a variety of tests, including RT-PCR, which uses throat or nasal samples, brain and spine fluid, urine, and blood to detect Nipah virus in its early stages. In later phases or after recovery, Enzyme-linked immunosorbent test (ELISA) is used to detect antibodies.
6. What’s the treatment for it?
There are currently no medications or vaccinations available to treat Nipah virus infections. Instead, doctors use supportive treatment, focusing on rest, water, and treating specific symptoms as they arise.
7. How do you prevent Nipah Virus?
Because there is no vaccine for Nipah, raising public awareness is the key to lowering infection rates. This involves avoiding contact with infected people and constantly washing your hands, especially after seeing someone who is ill. If an outbreak occurs, areas containing animals should be quarantined immediately. Some popular precautions include boiling freshly gathered date palm juice, properly washing and peeling all fruits before eating them, and using gloves and other safety gear when around sick animals and their tissues.
