Nipah Virus: Know prevention, symptoms, treatment and other details

3/7

The infection is fatal in 40% to 75% of cases, according to estimates. The intensity of an outbreak is determined by how well the impacted area handles cases.

The virus can induce a hidden or delayed infection in some people. This means that symptoms or death could occur months or even years after being exposed to the virus. Most Nipah patients who survive encephalitis recover completely. Some people may experience long-term adverse effects like convulsions or personality problems.