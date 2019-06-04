Nipah back in Kerala: Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment available for the deadly virus

Nipah virus (NiV) infection is a newly emerging zoonosis. NiV affects both humans and animals. The fatality rate of NiV is quite high and spreads mainly through bats, pigs, and other animals.

The deadly brain-damaging Nipah virus has resurfaced in tKerala a year after it killed 17 people, state health minister said on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old student tested positive for the virus, which is transmitted to humans through direct contact with infected bats, pigs or other people.Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja told reporters that four other people had Nipah-like symptoms. Another 80 people were being monitored, including some who were in close contact with the student. Shailaja said isolation wards had been set up across the state, where 19 cases were reported last year.

Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae Family, Pteropus genus are the national reservoir of this virus. One Niv case has been confirmed today.

The first case of Niv was identified during an outbreak in Kampung Sungai Nipah, Malaysia in 1998. NiV got the name from the place where it was first identified. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 265 patients were infected with the virus during the Nipah virus disease outbreak in 1998-99. About 40% of those patients who entered hospitals with the serious nervous disease died from the illness, it says.

NiV can be deadly for humans as it causes asymptomatic infection, acute respiratory syndrome, and fatal encephalitis.