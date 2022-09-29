Navratri 2022: Benefits of Makhanas that you should know

There are different types of Makhanas recipes that you can try during Navratri such as Makhana Kheer, Makhana Tikki, and Makhana Namkeen.
Navratri is the most loved and awaited festival in India. The nine-day festival is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm in different parts of the country.
Navratri is a 9 days long festival that marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. The grand festival has already begun on September 26 and will end on October 5 with Dussehra.
People celebrate Navratri by observing a fast. Devotees keep fast during this time and go falahari. During Navratri, Makhans are brought to the maximum households and eaten as they carry many health benefits.
There are different types of Makhanas recipes that you can try during Navratri such as Makhana Kheer, Makhana Tikki, Makhana Namkeen, Makhana Aloo Sabzi, and Makhana Barfi.
1. Lotus seeds
Makhanas are popularly known as lotus seeds, fox nuts, Euryale Ferox, gorgon nuts, and phool makhana. It is a part of the lotus flower, whose seeds are edible after being processed and are highly nutritious.
2. Low calories
Makhanas are low in calories, fat, and sodium. The presence of a sufficient amount of protein in makhanas helps in keeping you fuller for longer and stops you from binge eating later.
3. Beneficial for Kidney and liver
Makhanas not only aid weight loss but also help in keeping your kidneys healthy. It boosts metabolism by detoxifying the liver.
4. low glycemic index and high calcium
Makhanas are recommended for diabetics too due to their low glycemic index. The high calcium content makes them great for bone and teeth health.
5. High in fiber
Makhanas are high in fiber. They sort the digestive process, prevent constipation and add bulk to the stool.
6. Antioxidants
Makhana is enriched with the goodness of antioxidants, which further help in relieving chronic inflammation, early aging, and stress.