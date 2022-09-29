Navratri 2022: Benefits of Makhanas that you should know

There are different types of Makhanas recipes that you can try during Navratri such as Makhana Kheer, Makhana Tikki, and Makhana Namkeen.

Navratri is the most loved and awaited festival in India. The nine-day festival is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm in different parts of the country.

Navratri is a 9 days long festival that marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. The grand festival has already begun on September 26 and will end on October 5 with Dussehra.

People celebrate Navratri by observing a fast. Devotees keep fast during this time and go falahari. During Navratri, Makhans are brought to the maximum households and eaten as they carry many health benefits.

There are different types of Makhanas recipes that you can try during Navratri such as Makhana Kheer, Makhana Tikki, Makhana Namkeen, Makhana Aloo Sabzi, and Makhana Barfi.