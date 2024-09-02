Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Here are 7 key differences between monkeypox and chickenpox
Monkeypox and Chickenpox are both infectious diseases caused by distinct viruses, each with unique characteristics and impacts on human health. Understanding the differences between these two illnesses is crucial for proper diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. By exploring these key aspects, we can gain a comprehensive insight into these diseases and their implications for public health. Here are 7 key differences between monkeypox and chickenpox:
1. Causes
Monkeypox is caused by the Monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus, closely related to the virus that causes smallpox. It is primarily found in Central and West Africa. Chickenpox is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is a member of the herpesvirus family. It is a highly contagious disease that mainly affects children.
2. Transmission
Monkeypox is zoonotic, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. It is believed that rodents and primates serve as reservoirs for the virus, and human-to-human transmission can occur through respiratory droplets or contact with infected bodily fluids. On the other hand, chickenpox is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing of infected individuals. It can also spread through direct contact with the vesicle fluid from the rash of an infected person.
3. Incubation period
The incubation period for Monkeypox ranges from 5 to 21 days after exposure to the virus, with an average of about 12 days. While chickenpox has an average incubation period of 14 to 16 days, but it can range from 10 to 21 days. The virus spreads easily during the incubation period, even before the rash appears.
4. Rash development
In Monkeypox, the rash typically begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. The rash evolves from macules (flat, red spots) to papules (raised bumps) and then to pustules (fluid-filled bumps) before crusting over. However, chickenpox rash usually starts on the chest, back, and face before spreading to other areas. The rash progresses from pink or red bumps to small fluid-filled blisters that eventually crust over and heal.
5. Severity
Monkeypox can be more severe than Chickenpox, with a higher risk of complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and secondary bacterial infections. Severe cases of Monkeypox can be fatal, especially in immunocompromised individuals.
6. Vaccination
There is no specific vaccine available for Monkeypox to the general public. However, vaccination against Chickenpox is highly effective in preventing the disease and reducing the severity of symptoms. The Chickenpox vaccine is part of routine childhood immunization programs in many countries.
7. Global impact
Monkeypox outbreaks are mostly localized in specific regions of Central and West Africa. In contrast, Chickenpox has a global impact, with outbreaks occurring in populations with low vaccination coverage. The availability of the Chickenpox vaccine has significantly reduced the number of cases worldwide.