Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points

Over 18,000 cases of the monkeypox virus have been detected across the globe so far, with WHO issuing fresh guidelines to control the outbreak.
The monkeypox outbreak is spreading and has the potential to become the next threat to global health just as the Covid-19 pandemic has eased its clutches on many countries. Now, the World Health Organisation has issued a fresh advisory in this regard.
In an official statement, WHO has suggested that reducing the number of sexual partners can lead to the prevention of the spread of monkeypox. These guidelines have been issued for men who have sexual relations with other men, which is one prone group to this virus.
Here is what WHO meant by its ‘sexual partners’ remark
1. Reduce sexual partners to prevent monkeypox spread: WHO
The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday advised men at risk of catching monkeypox to consider reducing their sexual partners “for the moment” following the UN health agency declaring the escalating outbreaks in multiple countries to be a global emergency.
2. 98% monkeypox cases in gay, bisexual men
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 98% of the monkeypox cases detected since the outbreaks emerged in May have been among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. He called for those at risk to take steps to protect themselves.
3. Know what WHO chief said
Issuing the advisory, WHO chief Tedros said, “That means making safe choices for yourself and others, for men who have sex with men. This includes, for the moment, reducing your number of sexual partners.”
4. Monkeypox transmitted through sex?
Andy Seale, a WHO adviser on HIV, hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections, said experts have determined the current monkeypox outbreak is “clearly transmitted during sex,” but he said they have not yet concluded whether it's a sexually transmitted infection.
5. Monkeypox patients can’t donate blood, semen
According to advisories and agencies, the asymptomatic contacts and patients of monkeypox should not donate blood, cells, tissues, organs, or semen while under surveillance.
(With PTI inputs)