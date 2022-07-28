Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points

Over 18,000 cases of the monkeypox virus have been detected across the globe so far, with WHO issuing fresh guidelines to control the outbreak.

The monkeypox outbreak is spreading and has the potential to become the next threat to global health just as the Covid-19 pandemic has eased its clutches on many countries. Now, the World Health Organisation has issued a fresh advisory in this regard.

In an official statement, WHO has suggested that reducing the number of sexual partners can lead to the prevention of the spread of monkeypox. These guidelines have been issued for men who have sexual relations with other men, which is one prone group to this virus.

Here is what WHO meant by its ‘sexual partners’ remark