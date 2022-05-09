Monkeypox case confirmed in UK: Know symptoms, treatment, other details

The first case of monkeypox was reported in the UK in 2018. Only a ‘handful of cases have been confirmed by health authorities’ since then.

A man who travelled to Nigeria has been infected with monkeypox virus. The news has been confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which has mentioned that monkeypox is a rare viral infection that doesn’t spread easily.

According to the UKHSA, the monkeypox virus is usually a mild ‘self-limiting illnesses. It can cause severe illness only in some cases. Most infected patients recover in a short time span.

More about Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by the monkeypox virus that belongs to the same Orthopoxvirus genus which includes smallpox-causing variola virus.

First discovered in 1958, this disease is a ‘zoonosis’ i.e. it gets transmitted from infected animals to humans.

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Monkeypox was discovered when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease spread in colonies of monkeys who were kept for research.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox cases are mostly spotted closer to tropical rainforests inhabited by animals that carry the monkeypox virus. Based on research, the infection can be spotted in squirrels, Gambian pouched rats, dormice and some specific species of monkeys.