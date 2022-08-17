Meow Meow drug worth Rs 1000 crore seized in Gujarat: Know more about the party drug, its effects on body

On Tuesday, a massive amount of a party drug called Meow Meow was seized from a warehouse in Gujarat by the authorities. Know more about the drug here
In a major feat in the war against drugs in India, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized drugs worth Rs 1,026 crore, an official said here on Tuesday.
The party drug – street name Meow Meow – led to one of the biggest drug seizures by the city police in recent times, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Datta Nalawade. According to the authorities, the accused used social media platforms and calling apps for peddling the drug.
Here is all you need to know about the Meow Meow drug and its impacts –
1. What is the Meow Meow party drug?
Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic psychotropic stimulant banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as per PTI reports. It is most commonly circulated in raves and parties.
2. What happens if you take Meow Meow?
The effects of taking the Meow Meow drug can be lethal and gruesome, as many times, the person consuming the substance can slip into psychosis during the high. Years ago, a teenager chopped off his penis and stabbed his mother while he was high on meow meow.
3. Effects of Meow Meow on body
The main effects of this drug are dilated pupils, teeth grinding, hallucinations, erratic behavior and delusions. It can also lead to increased heart rate, nose bleeds, paranoia and raised blood pressure, as well as breathing issues.
4. Deaths due to Meow Meow consumption
Over the past decade, many people have died due to the consumption of the party drug, though the final tally remains unconfirmed. One death took place in the US, five in the United Kingdom and one in Sweden over the last 12 years.
5. Is Meow Meow drug legal?
The Meow Meow party drug – known by the chemical name mephedrone – is not legal in India. It has been listed as illegal in the Narcotics act. Apart from India, most of the countries have declared it as an illegal substance due to its lethal and somewhat addictive nature.