Lancet study: THESE 5 bacteria responsible for at least 6.8 lakh deaths in India

343 million unique data or isolates from 11,361 study location years were used in this study.

The greatest cause of mortality worldwide is still infection, and a new Lancet study has found that at least 6.8 lakh deaths in India were caused by five bacteria in 2019.

E. coli, along with S. pneumoniae, K. pneumoniae, S. aureus, and A. baumanii, are the top five fatal bacteria in India. In India, E. Coli alone caused at least 1.6 lakh deaths in 2019.

The 33 bacterial infections (both resistant and susceptible to antimicrobials) throughout the 11 infectious syndromes were responsible for 77 lakh deaths globally.

The Lancet study stated that "the 33 bacterial pathogens that we investigated in this study are a substantial source of health loss globally, with considerable variation in their distribution across infectious syndromes and locations"

"Hence, they should be considered an urgent priority for intervention within the global health community. Strategies to address the burden of bacterial infections include infection prevention, optimised use of antibiotics, improved capacity for microbiological analysis, vaccine development, and improved and more pervasive use of available vaccines," the scientists noted.

Using techniques from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2019 and a portion of the input data described in the Global Burden of Antimicrobial Resistance 2019 study, the researchers calculated the number of deaths related to 33 bacterial genera or species across 11 infectious syndromes in 2019.

343 million unique data or isolates from 11,361 study location years were used in this investigation.

There were 7.7 million deaths attributed to the 33 bacterial infections (both resistant and susceptible to antibiotics) throughout the 11 infectious syndromes evaluated in this study, out of an anticipated 13.7 million infection-related deaths in 2019.

Among the examined microbes, Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa were the five main pathogens that caused 54.9 per cent of fatalities.

According to the study, the sub-Saharan Africa super-region had the highest age-standardized mortality rate associated with these bacterial infections, with 230 fatalities per 100,000 people.

S aureus was the most common bacterial cause of death globally and the primary cause of death in 135 of those countries among those over the age of 15.

S pneumoniae was the infection that caused the most mortality in children under the age of five.

According to the report, "In 2019, more than 6 million deaths occurred as a result of three bacterial infectious syndromes, with lower respiratory infections and bloodstream infections each causing more than 2 million deaths and peritoneal and intra-abdominal infections causing more than 1 million deaths."

(With inputs from IANS)