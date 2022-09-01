Search icon
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy

The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering the waste products produced by our body and removing through the urethra.

  Sep 01, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

One of our body's most vital organs is the kidney.  Serious illnesses may develop if the kidneys do not work properly.

Maintaining kidney health is crucial, and if there is ever a problem, it should not be ignored and should be carefully handled. Kidney-related diseases are increasingly widespread these days as a result of lifestyle changes, hectic schedules, and improper eating habits.

1. Stay hydrated

To remove toxins and flush away sodium, your kidneys require an adequate amount of fluid. Regular and consistent water intake is healthy for kidneys. Water helps clear sodium and toxins and lowers risk of chronic kidney disease.

2. Healthy diet

The majority of medical diseases, including diabetes and high blood pressure, are the primary causes of kidney issues. Focus on eating fresh ingredients that are naturally low-sodium, such as cauliflower, blueberries, fish, whole grains and more.

3. Stop smoking

Smoking damages your blood arteries, reducing the blood flow to all of your essential organs, including the kidneys. The kidneys won't function as effectively as they should if they don't receive enough blood flow.

 

4. High blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension can cause kidney damage so keep your blood pressure in check. If high blood pressure occurs with other health issues like diabetes, heart disease, or high cholesterol, the impact can be significant.

5. Exercise

If there is a problem with the kidney then some symptoms start appearing in the body. This includes lack of energy, fatigue, lack of concentration, difficulty in urinating, severe pain in the kidney, and others. Maintaining kidney health is important to your overall health and general well-being. Here are a few tips to keep the kidneys healthy.

(Picture: Freepik)

