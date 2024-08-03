Search icon
Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Iodine deficiency can cause swelling of the thyroid gland, which can cause fatigue, muscle weakness and weight gain. Here are some iodine-rich food sources to prevent a deficiency.

1. Pineapple:

It contains vitamins and minerals that help in reducing symptoms of thyroid.

2. Cheese:

Eating 25 gms of processed cheese can enrich you with enormous calcium and iodine.

3. Iodized salt:

There is 71 mcg of iodine in 1/4 teaspoon of iodized salt, which is 47% of the daily recommended intake. 

 

