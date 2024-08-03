Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Iodine deficiency can cause swelling of the thyroid gland, which can cause fatigue, muscle weakness and weight gain. Here are some iodine-rich food sources to prevent a deficiency.
Iodine is a vital mineral as your thyroid gland needs it to produce thyroid hormones, which have many important roles in your body. Iodine deficiency can cause swelling of the thyroid gland, which can cause fatigue, muscle weakness and weight gain. Here are some iodine-rich food sources to prevent a deficiency.
1. Pineapple:
It contains vitamins and minerals that help in reducing symptoms of thyroid.
2. Cheese:
Eating 25 gms of processed cheese can enrich you with enormous calcium and iodine.
3. Iodized salt:
There is 71 mcg of iodine in 1/4 teaspoon of iodized salt, which is 47% of the daily recommended intake.