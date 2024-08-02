Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Here are six yoga asanas that can aid in reducing high blood pressure, promoting overall well-being, and enhancing cardiovascular health.
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a common condition that can lead to serious health issues if left unmanaged. Incorporating yoga into your daily routine can be a natural and effective way to help lower blood pressure. Yoga not only promotes physical relaxation but also reduces stress, which is a significant contributor to hypertension. Here are six yoga asanas that can aid in reducing high blood pressure, promoting overall well-being, and enhancing cardiovascular health.
1. Sukhasana (Easy Pose)
Sit comfortably with legs crossed and spine straight. Focus on your breath to calm the mind and reduce stress.
2. Balasana (Child's Pose)
Kneel, sit back on your heels, and bend forward. This pose relieves stress and fatigue, promoting relaxation.
3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)
Lie on your back, bend knees, and lift hips. It improves circulation and can help regulate blood pressure.
4. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)
Lie on your back with legs up against a wall. Reduces stress and promotes relaxation, aiding blood pressure control.
5. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
Lie on your stomach and lift your chest off the ground. This pose opens the chest and improves circulation.
6. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)
Lie flat on your back with arms by your sides. Focus on deep breathing for deep relaxation and stress reduction.