Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a common condition that can lead to serious health issues if left unmanaged. Incorporating yoga into your daily routine can be a natural and effective way to help lower blood pressure. Yoga not only promotes physical relaxation but also reduces stress, which is a significant contributor to hypertension. Here are six yoga asanas that can aid in reducing high blood pressure, promoting overall well-being, and enhancing cardiovascular health.