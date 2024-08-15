Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

By integrating these drinks into your daily regimen, you can take a proactive approach to maintaining wellness and supporting a healthy blood pressure naturally.
Managing high blood pressure can be challenging, but incorporating natural remedies into your routine may help. Ayurveda offers several time-tested drinks that support heart health and balance blood pressure levels. These remedies utilize the benefits of ingredients known for their positive effects on cardiovascular health. By integrating these drinks into your daily regimen, you can take a proactive approach to maintaining wellness and supporting a healthy blood pressure naturally.
1. Cumin-Coriander-Fennel Tea
This tea combines cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds to help balance doshas and support cardiovascular health. Boil 1 teaspoon of each seed in 2 cups of water for 5-10 minutes. Strain and drink.
2. Tulsi and Ginger Tea
Tulsi and ginger offer anti-inflammatory benefits and support heart health. Boil fresh tulsi leaves and ginger slices in 2 cups of water for 5-7 minutes. Strain and enjoy.
3. Beetroot Juice
Beetroot is rich in nitrates that can aid in lowering blood pressure. Juice 1-2 peeled beetroots and drink immediately for best results. Optionally, mix with lemon juice.
4. Pomegranate Juice
Pomegranate juice is high in antioxidants that support heart health. Extract juice from 1-2 pomegranates and drink fresh. It can be diluted with water if too strong.
5. Amla Juice
Amla is rich in Vitamin C and supports cardiovascular health. Extract juice from fresh amla fruits or use a concentrate. Mix with water or honey and drink daily.