How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Feeding pigeons is a common practice in Indian households. It is often seen as benevolence or a spiritual offering. However, consistent exposure to pigeons can cause severe respiratory diseases.

Pigeons build their nests at ventilators, windows, balconies, or even Air Conditioner Units, as they turn to comfort to lay their eggs. However, they also carry several respiratory diseases. According to research, long-term exposure to pigeon feces, dust, and feathers leads to irreversible lung damage, and chronic respiratory issues.

1. A case study

1/5 A 42-year-old woman from Gujarat underwent a lung transplant for a disease caused by the exposure due to pigeon droppings, as per a report by India Today. Moreover, the hospital where she received treatment directed her to maintain a clean environment.

2. How do pigeon droppings lead to respiratory diseases?

2/5 Pigeons tend to increase their population in areas where they are regulary fed. Their droppings are laced with fungi, which causes respiratory illness and lung infections when inhaled for longer periods.

3. Pigeon droppings can lead to Hypersensitivity pneumonitis

3/5 As per an India Today report, doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital researched and found that pigeon droppings can lead to Hypersensitivity pneumonitis, a form of long-term interstitial lung disease (ILD) that can lead to permanent scarring of lung tissues.

4. Cryptococcosis- one of the most common diseases caused by pigeon droppings

4/5 Various studies have shown that pigeon droppings contain cryptococcus, which can cause Cryptococcosis -- a form of fungal infections.

5. Who all are at higher risks?