Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3110970
HomePhotos

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Feeding pigeons is a common practice in Indian households. It is often seen as benevolence or a spiritual offering. However, consistent exposure to pigeons can cause severe respiratory diseases.

  • Meemansa Shekhawat
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 02, 2024, 02:13 PM IST

Pigeons build their nests at ventilators, windows, balconies, or even Air Conditioner Units, as they turn to comfort to lay their eggs. However, they also carry several respiratory diseases. According to research, long-term exposure to pigeon feces, dust, and feathers leads to irreversible lung damage, and chronic respiratory issues. 

1. A case study

A case study
1/5

A 42-year-old woman from Gujarat underwent a lung transplant for a disease caused by the exposure due to pigeon droppings, as per a report by India Today. Moreover, the hospital where she received treatment directed her to maintain a clean environment. 

2. How do pigeon droppings lead to respiratory diseases?

How do pigeon droppings lead to respiratory diseases?
2/5

Pigeons tend to increase their population in areas where they are regulary fed. Their droppings are laced with fungi, which causes respiratory illness and lung infections when inhaled for longer periods. 

3. Pigeon droppings can lead to Hypersensitivity pneumonitis

Pigeon droppings can lead to Hypersensitivity pneumonitis
3/5

As per an India Today report, doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital researched and found that pigeon droppings can lead to Hypersensitivity pneumonitis, a form of long-term interstitial lung disease (ILD) that can lead to permanent scarring of lung tissues. 

4. Cryptococcosis- one of the most common diseases caused by pigeon droppings

Cryptococcosis- one of the most common diseases caused by pigeon droppings
4/5

Various studies have shown that pigeon droppings contain cryptococcus, which can cause Cryptococcosis -- a form of fungal infections. 

5. Who all are at higher risks?

Who all are at higher risks?
5/5

While some people with high exposure to pigeons can display no symptoms at all, those with pre-existing respiratory conditions are at higher risks. In order to shield yourselves from pigeon menace, go for anti-bird nets for your balcony and keep your surroundings clean. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...
How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know
Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata
10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi
7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RRB Railway Recruitment 2024: Sarkari naukri alert for 14298 posts, know how to apply online at rrbapply.gov.in before..
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews