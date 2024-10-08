How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

Life expectancy in diabetic patients is affected by factors like BMI, blood pressure, cholesterol, and HbA1C levels, but adopting a healthier lifestyle can improve longevity.
Diabetes is a serious condition that can negatively impact life expectancy if left uncontrolled. A 2020 study indicates that people with diabetes may have a reduced lifespan, particularly when blood sugar, BMI, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels are above normal.
1. Impact of Uncontrolled Diabetes
Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to a decrease in life expectancy. If blood sugar levels remain unmanaged, it significantly affects overall longevity.
2. Effect of High BMI
According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), if a person’s Body Mass Index (BMI) is high, their life expectancy could be reduced by 2.0 to 3.9 years.
3. Influence of High Blood Pressure
People with type 2 diabetes who also have high blood pressure may experience a reduction in life expectancy by 1.1 to 1.9 years.
4. Role of Cholesterol Levels
Higher cholesterol levels in diabetic individuals can lead to a decrease in life expectancy by 0.5 to 0.9 years.
5. Importance of Hemoglobin A1C
Reducing Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) from 9.9% to 7.7% can increase the life expectancy of people with type 2 diabetes by an additional 3.4 years.
6. Connection Between Blood Sugar and HbA1C
When blood sugar levels rise, glucose binds to hemoglobin, turning it into HbA1C. Keeping this level in check is crucial for managing diabetes.
7. Significance of a Healthy Lifestyle
Adopting a healthier lifestyle with regular exercise and balanced nutrition can help people with diabetes live longer and healthier lives.