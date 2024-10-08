How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

Life expectancy in diabetic patients is affected by factors like BMI, blood pressure, cholesterol, and HbA1C levels, but adopting a healthier lifestyle can improve longevity.

Diabetes is a serious condition that can negatively impact life expectancy if left uncontrolled. A 2020 study indicates that people with diabetes may have a reduced lifespan, particularly when blood sugar, BMI, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels are above normal.