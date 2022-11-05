Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low

High blood cholesterol levels can harm not only your heart but the entire body. Let's look at the fruit that can lower your bad cholesterol.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 05, 2022, 07:47 AM IST

Your liver produces the majority of the cholesterol in your body, with the remaining amounts coming from meals. Low-density lipoprotein is the harmful and risky kind of cholesterol (LDL). Plaques, which are fatty, waxy deposits, can develop in your arteries as a result of LDL cholesterol buildup. High cholesterol levels can increase the risk of obesity and heart attack or stroke. They can also increase the risk of drinking alcohol, eating fatty meals, and leading a sedentary lifestyle. It's no news that some fruits can lower your LDL ("bad") cholesterol, but you might be surprised to learn that many of these fruits are delicious and easy to incorporate into your daily diet without sacrificing flavour or enjoyment.
 
Here are some fruitful additions you may make to your diet right now:

1. Apple

Apple
1/5

Apples have a high pectin content, making them the greatest food to lower cholesterol. A form of fibre called pectin helps to lower levels of harmful cholesterol. Apples contain polyphenols as well, which can lower cholesterol levels.

2. Avocado

Avocado
2/5

Although this fruit is unique and quite aristocratic among Indians, the oleic acid it contains can help lower blood levels of harmful cholesterol. Young folks and people who are concerned about their diets like avocado toast.

3. Banana

Banana
3/5

This tropical fruit is mushy and loaded in fibre, essential vitamins, and minerals, as well as sucrose, fructose, and glucose, which are all natural sugars. According to health professionals, bananas' high potassium and fibre content helps 

4. Berries

Berries
4/5

Berries, which include seasonal fruits like strawberries, cranberries, blueberries, and others, are rich in fibre and stop the oxidation of harmful cholesterol. Cardiovascular problems could result from the oxidation of cholesterol. Berries also include bioactive substances that, as a result of their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, protect against heart disease and other chronic diseases.

5. Orange

Orange
5/5

Similar to apples, pears have significant levels of soluble fibre, which lowers cholesterol and promotes heart health. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
From tech giants to big fashion brands: Top Indian-origin CEOs making name in biz world
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.