High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low

High blood cholesterol levels can harm not only your heart but the entire body. Let's look at the fruit that can lower your bad cholesterol.

Your liver produces the majority of the cholesterol in your body, with the remaining amounts coming from meals. Low-density lipoprotein is the harmful and risky kind of cholesterol (LDL). Plaques, which are fatty, waxy deposits, can develop in your arteries as a result of LDL cholesterol buildup. High cholesterol levels can increase the risk of obesity and heart attack or stroke. They can also increase the risk of drinking alcohol, eating fatty meals, and leading a sedentary lifestyle. It's no news that some fruits can lower your LDL ("bad") cholesterol, but you might be surprised to learn that many of these fruits are delicious and easy to incorporate into your daily diet without sacrificing flavour or enjoyment.