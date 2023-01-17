High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body

When a person experiences an increase in blood sugar levels, there are several symptoms that frequently appear in the body.
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet are crucial to keeping your blood sugar levels stable. Poor health practises increase the chance of developing a number of diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. When a person experiences an increase in blood sugar levels, there are several symptoms that frequently appear in the body.
In addition to damaging the body's small blood vessels, high blood sugar can also hinder the organs' ability to receive blood. Because of this, diabetic patients should pay close attention to any changes in these body regions.
1. Heart-related issues
Diabetes is a condition that raises blood sugar levels, which can harm blood vessels. As a result, diabetes patients are constantly at risk for a wide range of illnesses, including heart disease and stroke.
Additionally, diabetes patients are more likely to develop high blood pressure and other conditions that raise their risk of developing heart disease, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
2. Signs in feet
Diabetes can have two different effects on your feet, one of which involves nerve damage and the other involving blood circulation. Nerve damage happens when your foot is incapable of feeling anything.
The second scenario makes it challenging to treat any infection because blood circulation is improper until your feet. You risk losing those organs if the wounds or infections are left untreated over time.
3. Vision problems
Blood vessels in the retina of the eyes can be affected by high blood sugar levels, which can cause eye-related issues like blurred vision, cataracts, glaucoma, and most frequently, diabetic retinopathy.
The condition known as "retinal pathology" affects the layer of the retina located at the back of the eye. Diabetic patients may lose their vision if the condition is not treated.
4. Dental issues
Periodontal disease, also known as gum disease, is a frequent ailment connected to high blood sugar. The blood flow to the gums is decreased as a result of blockage or bulking of the blood vessels, which weakens the muscles in the gums.
In addition to this, high blood sugar can encourage the development of oral bacteria that typically results in gum disease. Gum pain, sensitivity, and bleeding gums are some of its signs.
5. Effect on nerves
High blood sugar levels can also cause diabetic neuropathy. The person who has this condition experiences numbness throughout their body and has diminished sensitivity to pain, temperature, burning, spasm, and touch. Along with this, the person's feet may also exhibit symptoms like infections.
