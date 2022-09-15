Health benefits: 7 types of tea that improves

India is one of the most important tea-producing countries as the people of India consumes over 89% of its tea production.
There are more than 3000 varieties of tea. Teas are high in antioxidants that boost your immune system, fight off inflammation, and even ward off cancer and heart disease. India is one of the most important tea-producing countries as the people of India consumes over 89% of its tea production.
1. Black tea (Photo: pexels)
Black tea is made up of fermented tea leaves, black tea has the highest caffeine content and forms the basis for flavored teas like chai, along with some instant teas. Black tea may protect the lungs from damage caused by exposure to cigarette smoke. The leaves of tea are completely oxidized, which is evident from its strong, dark flavor nature.
Health benefits: Supports heart health, protects the body against oxidative stress, improves metabolism
2. Ginger tea (Photo: pexels)
2. Ginger tea- Ginger is an ingredient that is high in antioxidants and extremely helpful in boosting your immunity. It also prevents inflammation. Take a sip of a hot cup of ginger tea daily and enhance your overall health.
Health benefits: Boosts immunity, Opens blocked nose and throat, Has anti-inflammatory properties
3. Green tea (Photo: pexels)
Green tea is rich in antioxidants that keep the skin healthy and fight the free radicals and oxidative stress in the body. As a result, it protects the cells from significant damage. It's known for promoting weight loss.
Health benefits: Has anticancer properties, Rich in antioxidants, Aids weight loss
4. Oolong tea (Photo: pexels)
Antioxidants from oolong tea have lower bad cholesterol levels. It has a certain enzyme present in it that helps in melting triglycerides and hence aids in weight loss.
Health benefits: Reduces risk of cardiovascular disease, Decreases inflammation, Prevents diabetes
5. Chamomile tea (Photo: pexels)
Chamomile tea is extracted from dried chamomile flowers. People are using chamomile for therapy and tranquility for ages and it's a famous tea now. The high amount of antioxidants helps in preventing the complications of diabetes and there are many other health benefits of this tea further.
Health benefits: Reduces stress, Treats insomnia, Prevents and treats cold and cough
6. Peppermint tea (Photo: pexels)
Peppermint is an herb commonly used as garnishment. It tastes fresh yet cooling when eaten raw. When steeped into a tea, its menthol content is believed to be able to reduce bloating. In terms of improving focus, its cooling zing can help shake you up. Just like other herbal teas, it does not contain any caffeine.
Health benefits: Helps with digestion, Refreshes mouth, Improves metabolism
7. White tea (Photo: pexels)
White tea comes from the same plant you get green, oolong, or black tea from. These leaves are harvested before they even open up and are covered by delicate white hairs. White tea helps in reducing weight and the chances of getting diabetes.
Health benefits: Helps in losing weight, Reduces the danger of insulin resistance, Improves brain function