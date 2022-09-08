Search icon
From lower cholesterol to weight loss: 5 health benefits of having ginger water

Ginner has powerful herbal properties that are excellent for hair, skin, inflammation, and chronic disease.

  • DNA Web Team
  • |
  • Sep 08, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

There are lots of ways to stay hydrated but Nothing can beat drinking ginger water. Ginger has been around for centuries. Some of the common purposes of ginger are to treat nausea, stomach aches, and diarrhea. Ginner has powerful herbal properties that are excellent for hair, skin, inflammation, and chronic disease. 

Its healing power has been acknowledged by so many cultures, thanks to its powerhouse roots that are jam-packed with potent nutrients and minerals. Suffice it to say, the benefits of having ginger water in your body are aplenty. 

1. Lowers Cholesterol (Photo- pexels)

1/5

Lowers Cholesterol- Ginger is potent enough to reduce cholesterol, which means, lowering your chances of getting a strong heart disease. That's because ginger specifically targets bad cholesterol, which is the type that builds ups in the arteries causing them to harden. According to the studies, people who drink ginger water can remarkably reduce their risk of cholesterol-related illnesses. 

 

2. Aids in weight loss (Photo- pexels)

2/5

Ginger water contains nearly zero calories and helps with hydration, which is a great combination if you need to lose weight. 

 

3. Stabilize blood sugar (Photo- pexels)

3/5

 Adding ginger water every day to your diet can reduce the chances of blood sugar. Ginger helps improve blood sugar levels 8in people with type 2 diabetes. 

4. Good for skin (Photo- pexels)

4/5

Ginger water is packed with the antioxidant gingerols that can fight free radicals that give you an even tone and glowing skin. And not just it can give you healthy and glowing skin but can also tighten it and fight the various signs of ageing. What's more, its anti-inflammatory properties can fight all kinds of infections and make your skin healthy and clean. 

5. Hydration- (Photo- pexels)

5/5

Starting your day with a glass of ginger water, or finding another regular time to drink one each day, will help you hydrate.

