Bloating occurs when air gets trapped in your body, due to which the stomach becomes bloated or say that swelling occurs. This is a common problem that many people face. Symptoms of gas and bloating can include painful cramping or abdominal pain for hours. But you can easily solve this problem. So all you have to do is make some changes to your diet. There are also some healthy foods that increase this problem, which does not suit everyone.
Here are five such foods that you should avoid if you are facing content gas in your stomach.
1. Fatty food
Oily, greasy and fatty food does not digest easily. Due to this there is extra pressure on our digest system. Not only this, these foods also increase the risk of anger and stomach pain. If you are facing digestive problems or flatulence, avoid including these things in your diet as soon as possible.
2. Beans
There is no doubt that beans are a super healthy food for our health, but their consumption can cause flatulence for some people. Beans are high in sugar, and oligosaccharides that the body cannot easily digest. When our body is trying to digest these, gas becomes a byproduct. Hence, it is better to avoid consuming beans if you often suffer from bloating.
3. Salty food
Food items that are overly salty encourage the body to retain fluids, which can also lead to abdominal bloating. So the next time you feel like snacking on something salty, opt for a multigrain bar instead of a packet of chips. It will also be healthy and you will not have the problem of flatulence.
4. Wheat
People all over the world eat chapatis made of wheat on a daily basis. But very few people know that some people struggle to digest wheat. Note, if you often feel bloated after consuming Wheat Best products, it could be a sign that you have celiac disease.
And if you feel bloated after eating wheat-based products like breads, cereals, biscuits and pastas, you may need to go gluten-free. Going gluten-free doesn't have to be difficult because there are so many gluten-free options available on the market.
5. Carbonated drinks
Many people believe that carbonated drinks can help in dealing with the problem of gas, but this is not at all the case. In fact, it is quite the opposite to think so. Carbonated drinks contain a high amount of carbon dioxide gas. When you consume these beverages, at that time you swallow a large amount of gas filled in them. This gas gets trapped in the digestive tract, causing bloating and cramping.
6. Onion
It contains a natural sugar called fructose. Fructose produces gas, just like sorbitol and raffinose. When bacteria in the intestines break down fructose, gas starts forming in our body.