Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3106332
HomePhotos

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

  • Apurwa Amit
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 06, 2024, 06:44 PM IST

1. Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated
1/7

Water is essential for overall health and plays a crucial role in maintaining proper kidney function. Adequate hydration helps dilute uric acid in the blood and supports its excretion through urine. When the body is well-hydrated, it is more efficient at removing waste products, including uric acid.

2. Eat cherries and berries

Eat cherries and berries
2/7

Cherries contain compounds like anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce uric acid levels. Berries, on the other hand, are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which can aid in lowering uric acid levels and reducing inflammation associated with conditions like gout.

 

3. Vitamin c-rich foods

Vitamin c-rich foods
3/7

Vitamin C is known to help lower uric acid levels by enhancing the excretion of uric acid through the kidneys. Including foods like citrus fruits, kiwi, and bell peppers in your diet can provide a natural boost of vitamin C to support uric acid metabolism.

4. Limit alcohol

Limit alcohol
4/7

Alcohol, especially beer and spirits, can lead to elevated uric acid levels in the body. Beer, in particular, is high in purines, which are broken down into uric acid. Limiting alcohol consumption, especially beer and hard liquor, can help prevent spikes in uric acid levels.

5. Consume low-fat dairy products

Consume low-fat dairy products
5/7

Low-fat dairy products contain proteins that may help reduce the reabsorption of uric acid by the kidneys, promoting its elimination through urine. Including milk, yogurt, and cheese in your diet can be beneficial for managing uric acid levels.

6. Maintain healthy weight

Maintain healthy weight
6/7

Obesity is a risk factor for high uric acid levels and gout. By maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise, you can reduce the strain on your joints and lower the risk of gout attacks.

7. Fiber-rich foods

Fiber-rich foods
7/7

Fiber helps regulate digestion and can aid in the excretion of uric acid from the body. Consuming a diet rich in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables provides essential nutrients and fiber to support overall health and lower uric acid levels.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months
Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...
Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival
Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body
Active players with most centuries in international cricket
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Daisy Raina, first Kashmiri Pandit woman to run for J-K polls in 3 decades, she is contesting from...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews