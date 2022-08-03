Search icon
From weight loss to lowering risk of heart disease: 6 benefits of chia seeds you should know

The little black and white seeds are highly effective and useful food. Let's take a quick look at the benefits of chia seeds.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Aug 03, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

Chia seeds are black and white seeds that are rich in protein and fibre. The origins of chia seeds come from the Salvia hispanica plant. A majority of people enjoy drinking chia seeds water. Other people also use seeds in baked goods, vegan eggs and pudding, or as a dressing for salad. Chia has a high absorption capacity. So much so that it can actually become up to 12 times its original size when soaked. So, when you will drop these seeds into water, they will absorb them quicker than you think. These seeds are much more effective and useful to humans. Let's take a look at the major benefits of chia seeds. (All images source: Twitter)

1. Chia seeds helpful in weight loss

As per the report of Healthline, fibre and protein-enriched chia seeds may benefit those trying to lose weight. The protein in chia seeds can also help reduce appetite and food intake.

2. Lower heart disease

As per the report of Healthline, chia seeds are high in fibre, and omega-3s. Consuming them may reduce your risk of heart disease. Chia seeds are also enriched with soluble fibre. This can help to lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol in your blood. Thus, it can help in reducing heart disease.

 

3. Chia helpful in bone nutrients

Chia seeds include several nutrients that are crucial for bone health. As per the report of Healthline, the seeds are enriched with calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, and these help in building bones. 

 

4. Blood sugar levels improvement

As per the report of Webmd, chia seeds are high in fibre, and studies prove that fibre can help to reduce insulin resistance and improve blood sugar levels. This will also reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. 

 

5. Chia seeds helps in inflammation reduction

As per the report of Webmd, caffeic acid, an antioxidant found in chia seeds, may help to fight inflammation in the body. Thus it will indirectly help in Chronic inflammation that can lead to serious health conditions like heart disease and cancer.

 

6. Chia seeds tackle cell damage

As per the report of Webmd, chia seeds are also rich in antioxidants, and they can help to fight free radicals in your body. Excessive free radicals can cause oxidative stress and cell damage.

 

