From warning signs to risks, 4 common myths about heart failure

1/4

Fact: There are various signs of heart failure that one should be aware of, in addition to knowing risk factors such as family history and coexisting diseases that can make you more inclined to heart failure. Breathlessness or dyspnea, lethargy, tiredness, greater time required to recover after exercise, and ankle swelling are the most common symptoms. Gasping for breath, nighttime coughing, bloating, confusion, depression, dizziness, an irregular pulse, loss of appetite, and a short loss of consciousness are some of the fewer common symptoms.