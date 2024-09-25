From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

1/5

Following a healthy diet is important for recovery after a heart attack. Focus on consuming foods low in saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, and sodium. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins (such as fish and poultry), nuts, seeds, and legumes in your meals. Avoid processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt. Opt for heart-healthy fats like those found in olive oil and avocados to support your heart's recovery and overall health. Also follow your prescribed medication.