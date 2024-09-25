From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

Here are 5 things to do after heart attack for better recovery
1. Diet and medication
Following a healthy diet is important for recovery after a heart attack. Focus on consuming foods low in saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, and sodium. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins (such as fish and poultry), nuts, seeds, and legumes in your meals. Avoid processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt. Opt for heart-healthy fats like those found in olive oil and avocados to support your heart's recovery and overall health. Also follow your prescribed medication.
2. Manage Stress
Stress management is vital for heart health. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or mindfulness to reduce stress levels. Engage in activities you enjoy, spend time in nature, and prioritise self-care to effectively manage stress and support your heart's healing process.
3. Limit alcohol consumption
Limiting alcohol intake is important for heart health and recovery. Excessive alcohol consumption can have negative effects on the heart. If you choose to drink, do so in moderation, following guidelines provided by healthcare professionals. Consider alternatives like mocktails or non-alcoholic beverages to support your recovery journey.
4. Practice exercise
Regular physical activity is key for heart attack recovery. Consult your healthcare provider for a personalized exercise plan that suits your current health status. Incorporate aerobic exercises like walking, swimming, or cycling, along with strength training exercises to improve cardiovascular health, strengthen your heart, and aid in overall recovery.
5. Sleep cycle
Establishing a healthy sleep routine is essential for heart health and recovery. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule, create a relaxing bedtime routine, and ensure your sleeping environment is conducive to restful sleep. Quality sleep supports heart function, reduces stress, and promotes healing and recovery.