From count out to Aromatherapy, follow these tips to manage your anxiety triggers

If you frequently experience heart palpitations and restlessness, follow these tips to help you manage anxiety triggers.

  • Mar 17, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

Our mental health is as important as our physical health. Anxiety is a debilitating symptom that doesn't only affect people with mental health disorders. Rather it can occur in people with physical health problems such as those experiencing pain. The causes of anxiety vary and may be beyond the control of the person experiencing it. Anxiety can be caused by trauma, stress, alcohol, etc.

1. Managing Stress

The hardest part of managing gigity is managing stress. Stressful situations can easily take a toll on menstrual health. If stress is not managed at the right time, it can greatly increase the level of anxiety. It is important to seek help if your condition is very bad.

2. Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is also very beneficial in anxiety. Aromatherapy can be taken in the form of oils, candles or perfumes. It contains lavender, chamomile and sandalwood. It is believed that aromatherapy activates certain receptors in the brain that help fight anxiety.

3. Count out

Whenever you have an anxiety attack, count to ten and breathe in and out 4 to 5 times. Taking deep breaths slows down the heartbeat which helps to calm down.

4. Do light exercise

Endorphin hormone helps in proper pumping of blood. Mood can improve when this hormone increases. Light exercise such as walking or swimming can prove beneficial when stressed. During this, exercising helps a lot. However, if your condition is more serious or you are having more difficulty in breathing, then seek someone's help immediately.

5. Take a walk

Sometimes the best way to stop an anxiety attack is to get out of the house and take a walk. Spending some time focusing on the body instead of the mind helps in getting relief from anxiety.

