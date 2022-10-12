Search icon
Thyroid health: Five superfoods to optimize your thyroid function

Try these superfoods, which are proven to boost thyroid function, in your regular diet to guarantee optimal thyroid health.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Oct 12, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

Thyroid disease is characterized by the overproduction or underproduction of these critical hormones by your thyroid. 
Many men and women, regardless of their age, suffer from thyroid problems as a result of lifestyle variables such as poor nutrition and stress, among others. Thyroids disrups the well-being of a person.

1. Amla

Amla
Amla is highly nutritious and is one of the richest sources of vitamin C, amino acids, and minerals. It contains several chemical constituents like tannins, alkaloids, and phenols.

2. Coconut

Coconut
Coconut, whether raw or cooked, is one of the finest meals for thyroid sufferers. It boosts the metabolism of people who have a slow or sluggish metabolism. Coconut is high in MCFAs (medium-chain fatty acids) and MTCs (medium-chain triglycerides), both of which aid metabolism.

 

3. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds may be small, but they’re packed full of valuable nutrients. Eating only a small amount of them can provide you with a substantial quantity of healthy fats, magnesium, and zinc.

4. Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts
Brazil nuts are one of the best sources of selenium, we see how they may be helpful in promoting overall thyroid health along with other treatments. You will not need to consume very many brazil nuts to obtain adequate levels of selenium. In fact, it only takes one or two brazil nuts per day to improve your selenium levels and improve immune function. 

 

5. Moong beans

Moong beans
Moong dal/green gram/mung bean is one of the most nutrient-dense legumes present in the culinary world. It is a treasure trove of vital vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc & folate and is hence loaded with multiple health benefits. 

