Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

There are times when we end up overcooking foods. However, it is important to note that there are some foods which can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked.

  • Meemansa Shekhawat
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 29, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

Many often we end up overcooking our foods. However, overcooking certain foods can lead to the formation of carcinogenic compounds, contributing to the risk of cancer. Here are some of the foods which can turn cancerous when overcooked. Let's take a look. 

1. Potatoes

Potatoes
1/6

Frying or grilling potatoes at high temperatures can produce harmful cancer-causing chemicals such as acrylamide. One should bake or cook them at low steam temperatures in order to avoid overcooking or over-browning. 

2. Red meat

Red meat
2/6

Overcooking red meat produces cancer-causing chemicals. In order to avoid the risk of the fatal disease, cook at lower temparatures. Moreover, one should also avoid charring so that the food doesn't turn cancerous. 

3. Bread

Bread
3/6

Overtoasting bread can produce acrylamide, contributing to the risk of cancer. Toast lightly and avoid overbrowing to reduce the risk. 

4. Poultry

Poultry
4/6

Frying or grilling poultry at high temparatures can often lead to formation of carcinogens. While cooking poultry, fry them at lower temparatures to avoid the risk. 

5. Processed meat

Processed meat
5/6

While processed meat like bacon or chicken contributes to health hazards, it can also turn cancerous when overcooked. Cook them at lower temparatures and avoid charring or overbrowning. 

6. Fish

Fish
6/6

When overcooked, fish releases harmful cancer-causing chemicals. Cook them at lower temparatures or prefer steaming or poaching them. 

