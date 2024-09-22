7 foods that can add extra years to your life

Consuming a diet rich in certain foods can potentially contribute to a longer and healthier life. Foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish are known for their beneficial effects on longevity. These foods are packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, and healthy fats that can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases and promote overall well-being. Here are 7 foods that can add extra years to your life.