Five foods to avoid that increase the risk of cancer

Many types of preservatives are added to canned things and these increase the risk of cancer.

In today's lifestyle, the risk of cancer is increasing rapidly due to the kind of food we are eating. These things included in your diet are pushing towards cancer.

The risk of cancer can be reduced by up to 70 percent with a diet and healthy lifestyle. Many types of preservatives are added to canned things and these increase the risk of cancer. Packed pickles contain nitrates, salt and artificial colours. Due to which the risk of cancer increases.

1. Microwaves

Microwaves are known to cause cancer. If you eat popcorn after roasting it in the microwave then it is even more dangerous. From this, perfluorooctanoic acid is formed, which causes the risk of cancer.

2. Alcohol

Drinks are harmful to the liver and kidneys. It has been found in many types of research that drinking too much alcohol can also cause mouth, oesophagus, liver, colon and rectum cancer.

3. Processed food

Consumption of processed food also increases the risk of cancer. There is a lot of salt and sugar in it, which is dangerous.

4. Non-organic fruits

There is a coating of chemicals on non-organic fruits, which increases the risk of cancer. You should not consume them for a long time.

5. Soda

Soda is very harmful for health. Artificial sugar, color and chemicals are found in it. These things increase the risk of getting cancer.

