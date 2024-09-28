Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Love munching on chocolates, cookies? Well, you must be aware of the fact that excess sugar consumption leads to high cholesterol levels and diseases like diabetes.
If you have a sweet tooth, this article is for you. Let us tell you about some healthy yet fulfilling ways to reduce your sugar intake.
1. Eat a lot of fruits
If you cannot control your sugar cravings, go for fruits as they are rich in essential nutrients and keeps the belly full for long hours.
2. Identifying hidden sugar
While ketchup, fruit juices or jams are delicious treats, there might be hidden sugar in those which contributes to high cholesterol levels.
3. Choose healthy substitutes
Instead of consuming sweet or soft drinks, you can go for low-fat milk, yogurt or unsweetened iced tea.
4. Dark Chocolate
If you are a chocolate lover, you don't want to skip this. Dark chocolates are good for health as they lower bad cholesterol levels and improve blood pressure. Also, they contain less sugar.
5. Cheat days
According to 80/20 diet rule, treat yourself with cheat days when you can have your favourite ice cream or brownie. However, limit excess consumption of sugar.