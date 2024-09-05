Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3106091
HomePhotos

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Haldi or turmeric is a heroic spice. Found in every Indian kitchen, it is a star ingredient that has medicinal values. When combined with milk, it works wonders for your health.

  • Meemansa Shekhawat
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 05, 2024, 01:23 PM IST

Haldi or turmeric, a heroic spice found in every Indian kitchen, has surprising health benefits. Milk and turmeric, the dynamic duo, provides a powerhouse of wellness widely appreciated by everyone. 

1. Immunity booster

Immunity booster
1/5

Haldi doodh works as an immunity booster. Several researchers have discovered that due to its curcumin content, the golden spice possesses anti-viral, and anti-bacterial properties, which enhances immunity. 

 

2. Promotes skin health

Promotes skin health
2/5

Haldi doodh has natural anti-oxidants which promotes skin health. They can detoxify the body, contributing to an improved skin complexion. 

3. Cancer prevention

Cancer prevention
3/5

Research have found that turmeric contains anti-cancer properties, which prevents the expansion of certain cancer cells.

4. Contributes to heart health

Contributes to heart health
4/5

Haldi or turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that improves the functioning of blood vessel lining, contributing to heart health. 

5. Reduce blood sugar levels

Reduce blood sugar levels
5/5

Ginger and cinnamon present in ginger help lower the blood sugar levels rapidly, preventing the risk of diseases like diabetes. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'
Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema
Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers
This superhit was offered to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna replaced him, worked for free, still earned 10 times his fees
Meet Ranbir Kapoor's 'niece' who became star at 4, interviewed Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, gave Rs 200 crore hit, now...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana: 6 Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police, 2 commandos injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews