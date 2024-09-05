Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Haldi or turmeric is a heroic spice. Found in every Indian kitchen, it is a star ingredient that has medicinal values. When combined with milk, it works wonders for your health.
1. Immunity booster
Haldi doodh works as an immunity booster. Several researchers have discovered that due to its curcumin content, the golden spice possesses anti-viral, and anti-bacterial properties, which enhances immunity.
2. Promotes skin health
Haldi doodh has natural anti-oxidants which promotes skin health. They can detoxify the body, contributing to an improved skin complexion.
3. Cancer prevention
Research have found that turmeric contains anti-cancer properties, which prevents the expansion of certain cancer cells.
4. Contributes to heart health
Haldi or turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that improves the functioning of blood vessel lining, contributing to heart health.
5. Reduce blood sugar levels
Ginger and cinnamon present in ginger help lower the blood sugar levels rapidly, preventing the risk of diseases like diabetes.