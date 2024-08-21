Search icon
Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Try these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

  Varnika Srivastava
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 21, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

Veganism promotes weight loss through a plant-based diet rich in fiber and lower calories, resulting in increased satiety and reduced overall calorie intake.

1. Quinoa salad topped with veggies

Quinoa salad topped with veggies
1/6

Quinoa, a high-protein, fiber-rich grain, aids in satiety and blood sugar regulation, while vegetables' high fibre and water content provide fullness and reduced calorie intake.

2. Lentil soup

Lentil soup
2/6

Lentils, rich in protein and fiber, aid muscle mass and long-term satiety, while spices like cumin and turmeric boost metabolism and aid fat loss.

3. Chickpea and avocado wrap

Chickpea and avocado wrap
3/6

Avocado, chickpeas, and whole grains in a wrap help regulate appetite, provide protein and fiber, and provide sustained energy, reducing snacking likelihood.

4. Zucchini noodles

Zucchini noodles
4/6

Zucchini noodles are low in calories, high in water and fiber, providing fullness without carb overload, and marinara sauce adds flavor and nutrients without excess fat or calories.

5. Vegan buddha bowl

Vegan buddha bowl
5/6

This balanced meal combines complex carbs, protein, and healthy fats to stabilize blood sugar and maintain fullness, while incorporating a variety of vegetables for fiber and essential nutrients.

6. Green smoothie

Green smoothie
6/6

This smoothie is a nutritious and fiber-rich option, containing chia seeds for protein and omega-3 fatty acids to help control hunger.

