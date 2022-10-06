Dragon fruit: 5 health benefits of this exotic looking fruit

Dragon fruit is a powerhouse of nutrition, equipped with many health-benefiting properties.
Dragon Fruit is an exotic-looking fruit. The scaly outer encloses a white or red fleshy inner speckled with black seeds, which is sweet in flavor and extremely refreshing. Known as pitaya in Hindi, it is a powerhouse of nutrition, equipped with many health-benefiting properties.
The best way to enjoy dragon fruit is to eat it as is and fresh. All you need to do is peel the scaly outer and then slice the inner flesh as per your liking or you can even scoop it out using a spoon. Add it to your fruit bowl or drizzle it with a little honey and enjoy it as a quick snack. It is also commonly used to shake up mocktails and other beverages as it tends to blend well with other flavors.
Here are the various health benefits of Dragon Fruit:
1. Skin Care
This fruit is commonly used in natural remedies for beauty because of its high vitamins. Ancient beauty practices in Southeast Asian countries believe that making a paste of dragon fruit flesh and applying it regularly on the face can help in slowing down the process of ageing, making you look younger. The paste is also used in treating acne and sunburn.
2. High in Potassium
Dragon fruit is loaded with essential minerals, particularly potassium and calcium which help in maintaining bone structure. Potassium plays a key role in maintaining water balance in our body. According to a study done by Shiga University of Medical Science in Japan, if you are a diabetic, having a diet rich in potassium may help you protect your heart and kidney.
3. Vitamin C
Since dragon fruit is a good source of vitamin C, it helps in strengthening immunity, aiding the absorption of iron by the body, makes our teeth healthier, and promoting healthy and glowing skin. Vitamin C also helps boost your immunity, thereby keeping you from getting sick. Many dengue patients are advised to drink dragon fruit juice as it helps the body recover.
4. High in Fibre
Dragon fruit is a good source of dietary fiber, therefore it is not only great for the heart but also helps in maintaining blood pressure and weight.
5. Low Cholesterol
Dragon fruit is extremely low in terms of cholesterol, as well as fats. For those of you who are on a weight loss regime, it may be a good idea to include it in your diet. Moreover, the seeds present in the fruit are loaded with omega 3 fatty acids which are essential for your well-being.