Dragon fruit: 5 health benefits of this exotic looking fruit

Dragon Fruit is an exotic-looking fruit. The scaly outer encloses a white or red fleshy inner speckled with black seeds, which is sweet in flavor and extremely refreshing. Known as pitaya in Hindi, it is a powerhouse of nutrition, equipped with many health-benefiting properties.

The best way to enjoy dragon fruit is to eat it as is and fresh. All you need to do is peel the scaly outer and then slice the inner flesh as per your liking or you can even scoop it out using a spoon. Add it to your fruit bowl or drizzle it with a little honey and enjoy it as a quick snack. It is also commonly used to shake up mocktails and other beverages as it tends to blend well with other flavors.

Here are the various health benefits of Dragon Fruit: