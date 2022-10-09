Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits

You may hate this bitter gourd because of its bitter taste but including this vegetable in your regular diet can have important health benefits.
Bitter gourd, called Karela in Hindi, is a highly nutritious vegetable. It has a lot of healthy and essential nutrients. Bitter gourd can be consumed in the form of juice, fried chips, pickles and more. You may hate this vegetable because of its bitter taste but including this vegetable in your regular diet can have important health benefits.
1. Lowers blood sugar levels (Photo- Pixabay)
Several recent studies have confirmed that bitter gourd helps in lowering blood sugar levels. Consumption of bitter gourd is especially recommended for diabetes patients.
2. Aids in weight loss (Photo- Pixabay)
If you want to lose weight, then bitter gourd is the perfect addition to your diet because it is low in calories but it has high quantities of fiber. A good amount of fiber in any food item means it will keep you full for a longer time and reduce your hunger.
3. Protects cells from damage (Photo- Pixabay)
Bitter gourds that protect your cells from damage, help in the multiplication of the immune cells and white blood cells. These cells can strengthen the immune system against diseases and allergies. Bitter gourd is also rich in Vitamin C, which helps in disease prevention, bone formation, and wound healing.
4. Purify the body (Photo- Pixabay)
Bitter gourd helps in the removal of toxins from the liver and blood. This helps to prevent illness and keeps the body healthy.
5. Reduces cholesterol (Photo- Pixabay)
High cholesterol can increase the chances of heart attack, stroke and other heart-related problems but, bitter gourd reduces cholesterol levels.