Diabetes: Suffering from high-blood sugar level? 5 symptoms men shouldn't ignore

The following symptoms can indicate high blood sugar levels or diabetes in men.
There is no disputing that diabetes is on the rise in India; a recent research found that the number of men and women diagnosed with the disease has climbed dramatically over the previous few years. First, the Indian diet is getting more westernised, with more and more people eating processed and junk food. Second, sedentary lifestyles are on the increase, with fewer people engaging in regular physical activity. Third, obesity rates are growing.
Type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes exist. Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition, usually affects youngsters. Your body doesn't produce enough insulin if you have this kind of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is unavoidable. Gestational diabetes fades after delivery. Type 2 diabetes occurs when your body doesn't react effectively to insulin. Diet and lifestyle changes may prevent it.
1. Urinary complications
An overactive bladder and the need to urinate more often are very common symptoms of diabetes. The kidneys must exert more effort to remove the glucose from the blood and excrete it in the urine when blood sugar levels are high.
2. Unquenchable thirst
Extra thirst, or polydipsia, often accompanies polyuria (via Healthline). It's one of the first and most obvious signs of the disease that may help doctors diagnose diabetes. Due to the kidneys' increased activity in flushing out glucose, there is a concomitant loss of bodily water via increased urination. Because of the water you've lost, you're parched beyond belief.
3. Oral health issues
Dehydration, high sugar in saliva, and reduced immune function contribute to diabetes-related oral issues (via the Cleveland Clinic). These disorders may cause mouth, tongue, and gum difficulties. When you use the lavatory, make a goofy expression and put out your tongue to gauge your blood sugar. Diabetes may change the tongue's size, shape, and colour, says a 2019 Medicine study.
4. Fatigue
According to a 2018 paper in Diabetes Therapy, the actual cause of diabetes-related tiredness is unknown. However, a perfect storm of circumstances may have you thinking of hitting the pillow all day. Possible explanations include how a low insulin level alters energy metabolism by replacing carbs with lipids.
5. Reduced sexual drive
High blood sugar levels may hinder testosterone production (per Diabetes Strong). Pituitary gland at spinal cord's end conducts endocrine system. The Cleveland Clinic maintains a consistent, ideal blood sugar level. This hormone modulates male reproductive functions.