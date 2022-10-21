Search icon
Diabetes news: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to control your blood sugar

It is a myth that only processed sugar is harmful to the overall health of diabetes patients. Some fruits can play a massive role when it comes to inc

  Oct 21, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

 

 

1. Cherries

Cherries taste good but they can create a lot of problems for people with diabetes. A few cherries can ruin your sugar levels. 

2. Pineapple

Pineapple is loaded with sugar. One cup of pineapple has as much as 16 percent of sugar. It can cause a sudden spike in sugar levels. 

3. Lychee

One cup of lychee has 29 grams of sugar. It is tasty but harmful for those trying to control diabetes. 

4. Fig

A cup of fig can have up to 29 grams of sugar. It should be completely avoided. 

5. Mango

One cup of mango has up to 23 grams of sugar. Those with high blood sugar should remember this fact before savouring the most desired fruit in the world. 

