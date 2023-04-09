Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning

Here are some things that diabetic patients should consume empty stomach in the morning to control their blood sugar levels.
The only time of the day when your body can be recharged for the entire day is in the morning. The early morning is considered to be particularly important for diabetic patient. It is crucial for people with diabetes to eat something first thing in the morning because it can fill their stomachs, release glucose gradually, and give them energy all day long without spiking their blood sugar levels.
A rise in blood sugar is a common problem for diabetic patients in the morning. This occurs as a result of our liver continuously producing glucose for energy. Here are some things that diabetic patients should consume empty stomach in the morning to control their blood sugar levels.
1. Ghee and turmeric
For people with diabetes, combining turmeric with one spoon of cow's ghee can be very helpful. As a result, the blood sugar level stays within normal range. Ghee consumption helps diabetics avoid cravings for sugar all day long. Turmeric, on the other hand, lessens inflammation.
2. Cinnamon Water
One spice that is known for bringing down blood sugar levels in the human body is cinnamon. Pour cinnamon pieces into your water at night for this purpose. You can also use this water to make herbal tea, which you can then consume. Throughout the day, cinnamon helps you control your blood sugar levels.
3. Soaked dry fruits
If you experience low blood sugar as soon as you wake up in the morning, you can take a small amount of protein, such as soaked almonds, walnuts, or nuts with fruit, for example.
4. Apple cider with amla juice
For diabetic patients, combining 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar with 30 ml of amla juice or lemon juice in 100 ml of water is advantageous for managing sugar levels
5. Fenugreek water
Fenugreek seeds should be taken first thing in the morning by diabetics. One spoon of fenugreek seeds should be soaked overnight in water for this. In the morning, eat these seeds thoroughly and sip the water they contain.
(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor.)