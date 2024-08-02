Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Managing blood sugar levels is crucial for individuals with diabetes, especially during the night when glucose levels can fluctuate. Consuming the right foods before bedtime can help stabilize blood sugar and prevent overnight spikes or drops. Finding a balance of nutritious options that support blood sugar control can make a significant difference in overall health and well-being. Here are some recommended foods to incorporate into your nightly routine to help manage blood sugar levels effectively.