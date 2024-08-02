Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Here are some recommended foods to incorporate into your nightly routine to help manage blood sugar levels effectively.
Managing blood sugar levels is crucial for individuals with diabetes, especially during the night when glucose levels can fluctuate. Consuming the right foods before bedtime can help stabilize blood sugar and prevent overnight spikes or drops. Finding a balance of nutritious options that support blood sugar control can make a significant difference in overall health and well-being. Here are some recommended foods to incorporate into your nightly routine to help manage blood sugar levels effectively.
1. Almonds
Rich in healthy fats and fiber, almonds help stabilize blood sugar levels. Enjoy a handful with milk for a nutritious bedtime snack.
2. Cinnamon
Known for its ability to lower blood sugar, adding a pinch of cinnamon to milk can be beneficial. It also enhances the flavor of the milk.
3. Flaxseeds
High in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseeds improve insulin sensitivity. Mix ground flaxseeds into your milk for added benefits.
4. Chia Seeds
These seeds are packed with fiber and protein, which help regulate blood sugar. Soak them in milk for a tasty and healthy drink.
5. Turmeric
Adding a pinch of turmeric to milk can help with inflammation and blood sugar control. Turmeric milk is also known for its soothing properties.
6. Fenugreek Seeds
Soaked fenugreek seeds mixed with milk can lower blood sugar levels due to their high fiber content. This combination can also aid digestion.