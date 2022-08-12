Diabetes diet: Five sugar free sweets recipes to enjoy festivities in healthy way

2/5

Mix cream butter and jaggery to make the mixture light and fluffy. Start adding eggs gradually. Next, you have to add melted chocolate to this mix.

Combine all the dry ingredients together and pour the mixture in a cake ring mould.

Bake this cake at 200 degrees for 30 minutes.

Let it cool for some time. Cut into any shape of your choice.

Heat for two minutes at the time of serving.

For extra points, add some sugar-free vanilla ice cream on hot brownie.