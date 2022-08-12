Diabetes diet: Five sugar free sweets recipes to enjoy festivities in healthy way

These sweet dishes are perfect for all those who have diabetes yet want to enjoy healthy deserts during celebrations.
Diabetic patients are forced to limit their cravings for sweets during every celebratory event. Those who wish to enjoy the festive occasions can swap the sweet dishes made with sugar for healthy deserts made out of natural and artificial sweeteners.
1. Apricot and dates barfi
To make a delicious yet healthy apricot and dates barfi, you have to soak apricots, dates and almonds in separate bowls for about 15 to 20 minutes. Next, you have to grind the dates and apricots together. Drain the almonds and grind them with oatmeal. After that, mix all the mixtures and sprinkle in coconut flakes to make the barfi look appealing too.
Your no-sugar barfi is ready!
Photo credit: Instagram(@pizzasandvisas)
2. Walnut brownie
Mix cream butter and jaggery to make the mixture light and fluffy. Start adding eggs gradually. Next, you have to add melted chocolate to this mix.
Combine all the dry ingredients together and pour the mixture in a cake ring mould.
Bake this cake at 200 degrees for 30 minutes.
Let it cool for some time. Cut into any shape of your choice.
Heat for two minutes at the time of serving.
For extra points, add some sugar-free vanilla ice cream on hot brownie.
3. Ragi coconut laddoo
Raggi coconut laddoo is one dessert that is rich in protein and dietary fiber. It is a nutritious and wholesome food item that can be relished any time.
For preparing this, you have to add ragi flour, salt and water to a bowl and mix properly.
Next, add grated coconut and steam this mixture for 10-15 minutes.
Allow the mixture to cool a bit. Add powdered jaggery with peanuts.
Roll into laddoos shape and enjoy.
Photo credit: Instagram(@wanderlust.speaks)
4. Oats kheer
Oats are rich in fibre and other nutrients. Oats keer is also gluten-free. It’s a great recipe for weight loss and if made using jaggery, it is nice for those who are diabetic.
Roast oats for about four to five minutes. Add milk and boil until the mixture gets thick. You can add jaggery to add the sweetness or you can garnish with banana pieces.
Photo credits: Instagram(@the_kaur_kitchen_)
5. Sugar-free pista barfi
Pista barfi is another favourite for all health-conscious people. The healthy desert can be easily made at home.
All you have to do is saute ghee and milk powder in a pan for about two-three minutes. Add honey and milk to the pan and keep stirring.
Next, add pistachios and allow the mixture to slightly cool down.
Make a dough and roll it into a log shape. Cut into the shape of a barfi and add some chopped pistachio.
Photo credits: Instagram(@hansbhai_sauda_sidat)