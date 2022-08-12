Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Diabetes diet: Five sugar free sweets recipes to enjoy festivities in healthy way

These sweet dishes are perfect for all those who have diabetes yet want to enjoy healthy deserts during celebrations.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 12, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Diabetic patients are forced to limit their cravings for sweets during every celebratory event. Those who wish to enjoy the festive occasions can swap the sweet dishes made with sugar for healthy deserts made out of natural and artificial sweeteners.

1. Apricot and dates barfi

Apricot and dates barfi
1/5

To make a delicious yet healthy apricot and dates barfi, you have to soak apricots, dates and almonds in separate bowls for about 15 to 20 minutes. Next, you have to grind the dates and apricots together. Drain the almonds and grind them with oatmeal. After that, mix all the mixtures and sprinkle in coconut flakes to make the barfi look appealing too.

Your no-sugar barfi is ready!

Photo credit: Instagram(@pizzasandvisas)

 

2. Walnut brownie

Walnut brownie
2/5

Mix cream butter and jaggery to make the mixture light and fluffy. Start adding eggs gradually. Next, you have to add melted chocolate to this mix.

Combine all the dry ingredients together and pour the mixture in a cake ring mould.

Bake this cake at 200 degrees for 30 minutes.

Let it cool for some time. Cut into any shape of your choice.

Heat for two minutes at the time of serving.

For extra points, add some sugar-free vanilla ice cream on hot brownie.

3. Ragi coconut laddoo

Ragi coconut laddoo
3/5

Raggi coconut laddoo is one dessert that is rich in protein and dietary fiber. It is a nutritious and wholesome food item that can be relished any time.

For preparing this, you have to add ragi flour, salt and water to a bowl and mix properly.

Next, add grated coconut and steam this mixture for 10-15 minutes.

Allow the mixture to cool a bit. Add powdered jaggery with peanuts.

Roll into laddoos shape and enjoy.

Photo credit: Instagram(@wanderlust.speaks)

 

4. Oats kheer

Oats kheer
4/5

Oats are rich in fibre and other nutrients. Oats keer is also gluten-free. It’s a great recipe for weight loss and if made using jaggery, it is nice for those who are diabetic.

Roast oats for about four to five minutes. Add milk and boil until the mixture gets thick. You can add jaggery to add the sweetness or you can garnish with banana pieces.

Photo credits: Instagram(@the_kaur_kitchen_)

5. Sugar-free pista barfi

Sugar-free pista barfi
5/5

Pista barfi is another favourite for all health-conscious people. The healthy desert can be easily made at home.

All you have to do is saute ghee and milk powder in a pan for about two-three minutes. Add honey and milk to the pan and keep stirring.

Next, add pistachios and allow the mixture to slightly cool down.

Make a dough and roll it into a log shape. Cut into the shape of a barfi and add some chopped pistachio.

Photo credits: Instagram(@hansbhai_sauda_sidat)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at the age of 62
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.