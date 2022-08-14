Search icon
Diabetes Diet: Drink these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Diabetes is a lifestyle condition that needs constant monitoring. Diabetic patients can control blood sugar levels by consuming some natural things.

  Aug 14, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

Diabetes is one health condition that has become common in most Indian households these days. The disease necessitates lifestyle changes that can help patients to control their blood sugar. This requires lot of dedication and sincerity on the part of the diabetic patient as they have to consistently regulate their eating and workout habits.

Eating some things before you go to sleep at night can help to keep the sugar levels normal. Here are some natural things that you can add to your milk before bed so your diabetes remains under control.

1. Almonds

Almonds
1/4

Almonds are calorie-dense but they are also nutrient-dense as they contain healthy fats like Vitamin E, antioxidants and proteins. The nutritional value in these nuts can help in managing diabetes.

 

Before going to bed at night, crush 2-3 almonds and boil them with milk. Drink this milk to manage blood sugar levels better.

2. Black pepper

Black pepper
2/4

Black pepper is an Indian spice that is known to a common cure for cold and cough. It is an effective home remedy to treat loss of appetite and is also beneficial for diabetic patients.

All you need to do is grind three to four black peppers in your bed-time milk. You can add half a teaspoon of cumin seeds to this drink for enhancing the taste. Boil all the things together, filter the milk and consume before sleeping.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric
3/4

Turmeric is another Indian spice that is known to be a holy grail for ensuring good health. The nutrients in turmeric have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial for diabetic patients.

Hence, drinking turmeric milk during the night can help to control your blood sugar levels.



4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon
4/4

Cinnamon is considered very beneficial to control the metabolic rate of human body. It also helps to keep the blood sugar levels low.

 

For reaping its benefits, you have to boil 2-3 stalks of cinnamon in a glass of milk. You can add sugar or honey for taste. Drink this lukewarm milk before bed.

