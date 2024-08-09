Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Here are six of the best drinks to incorporate into your diet if you have high blood sugar levels.
Managing high blood sugar levels is crucial for individuals with diabetes, and what you drink can significantly impact your glucose levels. Choosing the right beverages can help stabilize blood sugar, improve insulin sensitivity, and support overall health. While sugary drinks and regular sodas are off-limits, there are several delicious and healthy alternatives that can keep you hydrated without spiking your blood sugar. Here are six of the best drinks to incorporate into your diet if you have high blood sugar levels.
1. Herbal Tea
Unsweetened herbal teas, such as chamomile or ginger tea, provide a flavorful alternative without raising blood sugar levels. They also offer various health benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties.
2. Green Tea
Rich in antioxidants, green tea can improve insulin sensitivity and help stabilize blood sugar levels. It's a great option for those looking to control their glucose while enjoying a refreshing beverage.
3. Black Coffee
Plain black coffee, without added sugars or creams, can enhance insulin sensitivity and potentially lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. However, moderation is key to avoid any adverse effects on blood pressure.
4. Almond Milk
Unsweetened almond milk is a low-carb, low-calorie alternative to regular milk, making it suitable for managing high blood sugar. It's also rich in vitamin E, which offers additional health benefits.
5. Coconut Water
Unsweetened coconut water is a hydrating drink that provides essential electrolytes without causing significant spikes in blood sugar levels. It's a natural, refreshing choice that can help maintain balanced glucose levels.