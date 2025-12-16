Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Why is Indian rupee continuously falling? Know 6 major factors and impact on Indian households
HEALTH
Anshika Pandey | Dec 16, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
1.Why it matters
Delhi frequently suffers from extremely high levels of air pollution, which can be detrimental to the lungs and thus lower the oxygen intake. However, performing some easy breathing exercises can surely support the lungs' health in such situations.
2.Deep breathing
Slowly, deeply inhale through your nose, pause for a few seconds and exhale gently. The process enhances the oxygen flux in the body and assists the lungs in performing their functions effectively.
3.Diaphragmatic breathing
Instead of inhaling with your chest, let the air fill your lower belly. Such an activity not only enhances the diaphragm but also the capacity of the lungs and promotes a state of relaxation.
4.Alternate nostril breathing
Firstly, block one nostril and breathe in through the opposite, then change over. This method ensures equal inhalation of oxygen and alleviates the stress arising from air pollution.

5.Protective daily habits
On days when pollution levels are very high, it is a good idea to stay indoors and not do heavy outdoor activities. Masks and air purifiers are helpful, as are closed windows and drinking warm water, which can protect your lungs and health in general.