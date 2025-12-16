FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why is Indian rupee continuously falling? Know 6 major factors and impact on Indian households

Kannada film producer allegedly kidnaps actress-wife over 1-year-old daughter's custody in Bengaluru, shocking details inside

Viral video: Sunny Deol fights back tears at Border 2 teaser launch in first public appearance after Dharmendra's death

Rishab Shetty makes first statement after Ranveer Singh 'insulting' Bhuta Kola, ADMITS he's 'uncomfortable' watching mimicry of Daivas: 'I request people not to...'

After Cameron Green, SRK's KKR land Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore at IPL 2026 auction

Rob Reiner, Michele death case: Son Nick Reiner 'booked' for murdering his parents, police reveal: 'Charges have not...'

Delhi Vehicles Ban: Govt's BIG move, restricts entry of non-BS6 vehicles from December 18 to tackle rising pollution

Who is Aroop Biswas? West Bengal Sports Minister resigns after Lionel Messi's Kolkata event due to...

Here's why Cameron Green will get Rs 18 crore despite being sold for Rs 25.20 crore to KKR at IPL 2026 auction

Longest solar eclipse to appear in 100 years on..., will it be visible in India? Check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How can Jordan boost India's trade and economic footprint in Middle East, North African, Europe?

How can Jordan boost India's economic footprint in Middle East, North Africa?

Why is Indian rupee continuously falling? Know 6 major factors and impact on Indian households

Why is Indian rupee continuously falling? Know 6 major factors and impact on Ind

Kannada film producer allegedly kidnaps actress-wife over 1-year-old daughter's custody in Bengaluru, shocking details inside

Kannada film producer allegedly kidnaps actress-wife over daughter's custody

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most

HomePhotos

HEALTH

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

High pollution in Delhi can harm the lungs. Simple breathing exercises like deep, diaphragmatic and alternate nostril breathing, along with staying indoors and using masks or purifiers, help protect lung health.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 16, 2025, 02:58 PM IST

1.Why it matters

Why it matters
1

Delhi frequently suffers from extremely high levels of air pollution, which can be detrimental to the lungs and thus lower the oxygen intake. However, performing some easy breathing exercises can surely support the lungs' health in such situations.

Advertisement

2.Deep breathing

Deep breathing
2

Slowly, deeply inhale through your nose, pause for a few seconds and exhale gently. The process enhances the oxygen flux in the body and assists the lungs in performing their functions effectively.

3.Diaphragmatic breathing

Diaphragmatic breathing
3

Instead of inhaling with your chest, let the air fill your lower belly. Such an activity not only enhances the diaphragm but also the capacity of the lungs and promotes a state of relaxation.

4.Alternate nostril breathing

Alternate nostril breathing
4

Firstly, block one nostril and breathe in through the opposite, then change over. This method ensures equal inhalation of oxygen and alleviates the stress arising from air pollution.

Also read: Don’t ignore these 5 tell-tale signs to replace your geyser: Leaks, strange noises, rusty water and more

TRENDING NOW

5.Protective daily habits

Protective daily habits
5

On days when pollution levels are very high, it is a good idea to stay indoors and not do heavy outdoor activities. Masks and air purifiers are helpful, as are closed windows and drinking warm water, which can protect your lungs and health in general.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How can Jordan boost India's trade and economic footprint in Middle East, North African, Europe?
How can Jordan boost India's economic footprint in Middle East, North Africa?
Why is Indian rupee continuously falling? Know 6 major factors and impact on Indian households
Why is Indian rupee continuously falling? Know 6 major factors and impact on Ind
Kannada film producer allegedly kidnaps actress-wife over 1-year-old daughter's custody in Bengaluru, shocking details inside
Kannada film producer allegedly kidnaps actress-wife over daughter's custody
Viral video: Sunny Deol fights back tears at Border 2 teaser launch in first public appearance after Dharmendra's death
Sunny Deol gets emotional at Border 2 teaser launch after dad Dharmendra's death
Rishab Shetty makes first statement after Ranveer Singh 'insulting' Bhuta Kola, ADMITS he's 'uncomfortable' watching mimicry of Daivas: 'I request people not to...'
Rishab Shetty makes first statement after Ranveer Singh 'insulting' Bhuta Kola
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement