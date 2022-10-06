Custard apple: Know the amazing benefits of this highly nutritious fruit

Custard fruit contains antioxidants and is high in nutrients like magnesium and potassium, offering a plethora of health benefits.
Custard apple is known as ' "Sitaphal" in Hindi. It is a delicious fruit that is popular for its creamy, sweet flesh. Custard apples are full of nutrients. The fruit also, contains antioxidants and is high in nutrients like magnesium and potassium, offering a plethora of health benefits.
Here are 6 health benefits of Custard apples:
1. Good for skin and hair
Custard apples are rich in Vitamin A, which helps to get healthy skin, hair and eyesight. It has anti-ageing properties and prevents dry skin and scalp.
2. Helps gain healthy weight
Gaining weight, the right way can be as difficult as losing weight. Custard apples are packed with essential nutrients, the right amount of carbohydrates & protein. Having custard apples with honey can make your weight gain journey sweeter.
3. Helps in boosting mood
Custard apples are rich in B6. Vitamin B6 is responsible for producing 'feel-good hormones. 'Custard apples will help you to reduce mood swings and reduce depression by improving your mood.
4. Aids in digestion
Custard apple is a rich source of dietary fibres and copper, both help in digestion, prevents constipation and eases bowel movements. Dried custard apple powder mixed with water can help treat diarrhoea.
5. Controls blood pressure
Potassium and magnesium are important to control blood pressure. Custard apple is a good source of both these minerals hence it is effective in maintaining blood pressure.
6. Helps prevent asthma
Custard apples are packed with Vitamin B6 which is effective in reducing bronchial inflammation. You can add Custard Apples to your diet in multiple ways. Mix them into yogurt or oatmeal or add to your glass of smoothie. The fruit can be kept in the fridge for up to three days.