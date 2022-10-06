Custard apple: Know the amazing benefits of this highly nutritious fruit

Custard apple is known as ' "Sitaphal" in Hindi. It is a delicious fruit that is popular for its creamy, sweet flesh. Custard apples are full of nutrients. The fruit also, contains antioxidants and is high in nutrients like magnesium and potassium, offering a plethora of health benefits.

Here are 6 health benefits of Custard apples: