Covid booster dose has stronger side effects but that may be a good sign

A new study has found that booster shots, known in India as “precautionary dose”, has more side-effects than preliminary doses.

At a time when the world is turning to booster shots to shore up defenses against Covid infections, a new study has found that booster shots, known in India as “precautionary dose”, has more side-effects than preliminary doses.

The study, published by JAMA Network Open, a medical journal issued by the American Medical Association, says booster dose side-effects can be so strong that it weakens the body tremendously.

READ | Covid-19 vaccine: Gap between second jab, precaution dose to be reduced to 6 months soon