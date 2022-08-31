Search icon
High cholesterol: 5 home remedies to lower cholesterol levels naturally

Cholesterol is a fat-like, waxy substance found in your blood and cells. Most of the cholesterol in your body is produced by your liver, with the remainder coming from the foods you eat.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 31, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

Most of the cholesterol in your body is produced by your liver, with the remainder coming from the foods you eat. 

One of the main causes of heart disease is high cholesterol. In order to achieve and maintain your health goals, a healthy diet is crucial. Through a combination of a nutritious diet, consistent exercise, maintaining optimal body weight, and living a generally healthy lifestyle, high cholesterol can be effectively prevented and reduced.

1. Jogging

This is a great exercise to manage your weight and lower your cholesterol. The cholesterol-lowering effects of a few kilometers of easy jogging may be greater than those of a few kilometers.

Long-distance runners dramatically improved their HDL cholesterol levels more than short-distance runners, according to a 2013 study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine. Their blood pressure also improved significantly.

2. Garlic

Garlic is frequently used in Indian cuisine and is recognised for its health-promoting qualities. Amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and organosulfur substances like allicin, ajoene, s-allylcysteine, s-ethylcysteine, and diallylsulfide are all components of garlic.

3. Green tea

Green tea, the most popular water, is a great source of polyphenols. The human body greatly benefits from these substances in terms of health.

4. Omega-3 rich diet

Omega-3 contributes to cell health maintenance and LDL cholesterol reduction in humans. It also helps to lower triglycerides and reduces the risk of heart stroke and attack.

According to studies, consuming fish rich in Omega-3 fatty acids twice a week can help to reduce triglyceride levels significantly.

5. Exercise

Engaging in more physical activity throughout the day is essential if you want to lower your cholesterol levels. You can exercise in any of your favorite activities, like dancing, walking, swimming, and cycling.

