Chai lover? Here are 4 reasons why you should not have tea on empty stomach

Here are five reasons why you shouldn't drink tea first thing in the morning.
Indians frequently identify as "chai lovers," therefore chai (tea) is more than just a beverage in their culture. Although the British initially introduced this popular beverage, it eventually became wholly Indian. People there drink "masaledar" with or without milk, much like they do with Indian meals. Here are five reasons why you shouldn't drink tea first thing in the morning.
1. Indigestion
When drinking tea, especially on an empty stomach, some people may develop stomach distress or indigestion. You might wish to wait to consume tea in the morning if you frequently get digestive problems.
2. Caffeine intake
Tea contains caffeine, particularly black tea and some green teas. While too much caffeine can cause jitters, anxiety, and disturbed sleep patterns, it can also make you feel more energetic and attentive in the morning. You might want to skip tea in the morning if you're very sensitive to caffeine or if you're attempting to cut back on your intake.
3. Teeth stain
Over time, tea can stain your teeth, especially if you consume it frequently. Others who are worried about the appearance of their teeth might wish to refrain from drinking tea in the morning, even though for others this may not be a serious problem.
4. Dehydration
Despite the fact that tea is primarily made up of water, it can have a diuretic impact on the body, which could cause more frequent urination and dehydration. Avoid drinking tea first thing in the morning if you're already dehydrated or if you have a health problem that impacts your water levels.